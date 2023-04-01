More Info Released on Fatal Crash in Wadena County on Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

We now know more information about the fatal crash that killed a person in Wadena County on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 58-year-old Farha Naz of Motley collided with a semi-truck driven by 27-year-old Roman Polusmak of Olympia, WA. Naz suffered serious injuries, and a passenger in her vehicle, 67-year-old Razia Qureshi of Motley, died following the crash. Polusmak was not injured.

The State Patrol says all were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The crash was reported around 11:30 Monday morning and happened about four miles north of Wadena in Leaf River Township at the intersection of Highway 71 and Leaf River Road. According to the crash report, the semi was traveling north on Highway 71 and the SUV was eastbound on Leaf River Road when they collided.

