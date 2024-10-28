More Info Released on Fatal 2-Vehicle Crash West of Baxter

We have learned more about a fatal crash that happened last week about six miles west of Baxter.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Amber Cloutier of Wadena died in the two-vehicle collision that happened around 11 in the morning on Friday.

Cloutier was driving a car that was leaving Scearcyville Road SW in Sylvan Township and was attempting to enter the Eastbound Lane of Highway 210 when a car driving westbound on the highway struck her vehicle.

Both vehicles ended up in the south ditch of Highway 210 in front of Scearcyville Road. The State Patrol says Cloutier was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, 56-year-old Leesa Peacock of Motley, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to a Brainerd hospital. The State Patrol says Peacock was wearing a seat belt.