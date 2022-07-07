More Info Released on Cass Lake 2021 Shooting Investigation and Arrest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

We now have more information about a nearly year-long investigation into a drive-by shooting in Cass Lake that resulted in an arrest this week.

46-year-old William Joseph Headbird has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Diego Gasca. According to the criminal complaint in the case, a witness came forward in April of this year and identified Headbird as the man who shot Gasca from a car near Basswood Avenue and 4th Street SW in Cass Lake on July 5, 2021.

In June of this year, Headbird told investigators that he denies involvement in the shooting but knows it does not look good for him and would take responsibility, although he believes he did not commit the crime.

If convicted of murder in the second degree, Headbird would face up to 40 years in prison.

