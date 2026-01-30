More Info on How to Access Benefits in Cass County With Cass Lake Office Closed

On Thursday, we reported on Cass County’s suspension of in-person Health, Human & Veteran Services at their Cass Lake office in the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Government Center. Cass County has provided an update with more details on the suspension and more details on how people can still access services.

In a release sent to Lakeland News, the county says the suspension of in-person services was taken due to staff retirements and job reassignments, and that they’ve hired additional personnel to fill those openings. However, the required training for new staff to handle caseloads at a satellite office, such as the one in Cass Lake, can take up to 12 months. As such, the county cannot provide a timeline for when in-person services in Cass Lake will be available again, but they intend to resume those services when vacancies are filled and staff are fully trained.

The county also clarified that there are no mandates that require an in-person interview for clients to receive benefits. Interviews can be conducted by phone, and potential and existing clients can call 218-547-1340 for assistance, apply online for benefits at mnbenefits.org, or apply for healthcare at mnsure.org.

Additionally, applications and forms can be sent to [email protected]. HHVS staff will continue to check the document drop box at the Cass Lake office for documents left by clients for processing.

Cass County Veterans Services will continue to be available at the Cass Lake Municipal Center on the second Wednesday of every month from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. You can call the Veterans Service Officer at 218-947-7534 or the Assistant Veterans Service Officer at 218-947-7531 for more information.