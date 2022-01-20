More Details Released on Onamia Girl Struck and Killed by Vehicle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

More details have been released on how a six-year-old Onamia girl was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday, January 13 in Mille Lacs County.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened near Mino Bimaadiziwin, a transitional housing facility for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Deputies responded to the accident at 10:45 PM and the girl, Unique Sincere Beaulieu, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the incident, Unique’s mother was seen taking the trash out on surveillance video while her daughter stayed inside the doorway. While her mother was outside, Unique attempted to get into another room, but the door appeared to be locked and she couldn’t get in.

Unique then began walking the halls and appeared to be calling for her mother. She continued to search for her mother as she walked out the front door at the same time her mother walked in the back door.

Unique was then seen walking towards the garbage dumpster area, presumably looking for her mother. The surveillance videos show Unique walking down the driveway of the facility toward Highway 169, where she was fatally struck by a vehicle shortly after.

The Sheriff’s Office said at the end of their release that this is a horrible tragedy for all involved, and that their hearts go out to the family of Unique Beaulieu, the driver of the vehicle, and the first responders who arrived at the scene.

