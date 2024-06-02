More Details Released on House Fire in Bemidji

The Bemidji Police Department has released more details about a house fire in Bemidji that happened last Friday.

According to Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, the home, located at 903 Irvine Avenue, suffered major damage. No one who lived in the home was injured, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

31 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. They were on the scene for about four hours.

The fire is under investigation, but Sherwood says it appears to be accidental.

There is a GoFundMe campaign set up to help the family of Raymond Jackson Sr., his girlfriend, and three young children. The campaign can be found here.