Oct 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
More Details Released on Deaths at Vacation Home Near Breezy Point
More details have been released on the investigation into the deaths of two people who were found at a vacation home near Breezy Point in Pelican Township.
The two people who died, 53-year-old Brett Shelstad and 59-year-old Jodi Lynn Lysne, both of Minneapolis, were engaged to be married.
According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responeded to a welfare check at the home around 2:40 Sunday afternoon. They found Lysne dead in the home. Shelstad was found in the home and was escorted outside, but shortly afterwards he experienced a medical emergency and died.
The Sheriff’s Office believes there is no threat to public safety, and autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.