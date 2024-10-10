More Details Released on Deaths at Vacation Home Near Breezy Point

More details have been released on the investigation into the deaths of two people who were found at a vacation home near Breezy Point in Pelican Township.

The two people who died, 53-year-old Brett Shelstad and 59-year-old Jodi Lynn Lysne, both of Minneapolis, were engaged to be married.

According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responeded to a welfare check at the home around 2:40 Sunday afternoon. They found Lysne dead in the home. Shelstad was found in the home and was escorted outside, but shortly afterwards he experienced a medical emergency and died.

The Sheriff’s Office believes there is no threat to public safety, and autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.