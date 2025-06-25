Jun 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

More Details Released on Bemidji House Fire on Delton Avenue

The Bemidji Fire Department has provided more information about a Bemidji house fire that happened last night.

Firefighters went into the burning building, located on the 1200 block of Delton Avenue, and removed a man shortly after they arrived on the scene just before 9 last night. The victim was taken from the scene by ambulance and flown to Fargo, where his condition is unknown.

29 firefighters and 10 pieces of equipment were on the scene for about three hours, and crews confirmed there was nobody else in the house. The home is a complete loss, as are its contents.

No firefighter injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

