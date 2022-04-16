More Details Released on 74th Annual MN Governor’s Fishing Opener

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More information has been released on the 74th annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, May 13th and Saturday, May 14th. The opener will be taking place around the Chippewa National Forest, Cass Lake, Lake Winnibigoshish, and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe lands.

Governor Tim Walz will be fishing on Lake Winnibigoshish with Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. and guide Tom Neustrom, and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will be on Leech Lake with guide Rory Haaland. This opener will be the first time a governor will fish on Lake Winnibigoshish.

The fishing opener highlights the nature of northern Minnesota along with the state’s tourism and hospitality industry. Friday will be a media and community day at Chippewa National Forest, with Saturday being the day of the big opener where anglers can gather for a shore lunch hosted by the Leech Lake Band at Lake Winnibigoshish.

Registration will open on Tuesday, April 19th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today