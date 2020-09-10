More Details on Fatal Stabbing in Bagley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

We now have more details on the fatal stabbing that happened in Bagley on Monday night. Watch our story above to learn more from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson.

27-year-old Christopher Colgrove is charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing death of 53-year-old Dawn Swenson, an incident authorities say was fueled by meth. Colgrove is facing both second- and third-degree murder charges.

