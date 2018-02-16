More Details In Baxter Shooting Death
We now have more details about the shooting that left one person dead at a gun shop in Baxter Wednesday.
Baxter Police officials tell us that 77-year-old Henry Plummer Thomas of Brainerd died when he shot himself with a gun he rented from Bill’s Gun Shop and Range. Incident happened around 2 PM Wednesday at the facility, which includes an indoor gun range.
No foul play is suspected in Thomas’ death.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Way to go Shelly!... Read More
55 was fine as people generally exceed the speed limit by at least five to ten m... Read More
We do not need pawlenty back in Mn government!... Read More
Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More