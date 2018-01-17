DONATE

More Details Emerge In Crosby Stabbing Case

Nathan Green
Jan. 17 2018
More details are emerging about a stabbing in Crosby that left one woman dead and her brother in custody.

37-year-old David Michael Otey made his first appearance in Crow Wing County Court today where he was charged with felony second-degree intentional murder.

According to the criminal complaint, Otey gave a statement after his arrest where he confessed to killing his sister, Danyele Marie Johnson of Ironton, who was an employee at Heartwood Senior Living Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death was determined to be blood loss due to multiple stab wounds to the body and sharp force trauma wounds to the neck.

In a statement to Lakeland News, Heartwood Senior Living Center said as a result of the incident, they are offering counseling to employees as well as providing emotional support to the residents and their families.

Otey is scheduled to be back in court on January 29 for a rule 8 hearing.

