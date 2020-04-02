More COVID-19 Cases Appearing in Lakeland Viewing Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There are more cases of COVID-19 popping up in Lakeland country this week.

Health officials confirmed today the second case of COVID-19 in Itasca County, and there are also now four cases in Beltrami County. Two of those cases involved individuals who traveled across the country, and one involved a person who traveled internationally. The other case involved a person who was living in another country but returned to Beltrami County.

Cass County has one case reported, and Clearwater County has two confirmed cases.

