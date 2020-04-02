Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Red Lake Nation Declares Medical Martial Law

More COVID-19 Cases Appearing in Lakeland Viewing Area

Nathan Green — Apr. 1 2020

There are more cases of COVID-19 popping up in Lakeland country this week.

Health officials confirmed today the second case of COVID-19 in Itasca County, and there are also now four cases in Beltrami County. Two of those cases involved individuals who traveled across the country, and one involved a person who traveled internationally. The other case involved a person who was living in another country but returned to Beltrami County.

Cass County has one case reported, and Clearwater County has two confirmed cases.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

