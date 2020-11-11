More Brainerd Public Schools Distance Learning Updates
On Tuesday the 10th, it was announced that the Brainerd Public School District will begin implementing full distance learning for students in early learning programs through fourth grade.
District leaders have publicly reported at each Board of Education meeting and through several district communication outlets in an effort to keep the community well-informed.
Since the last report to the Board of Education on Monday, October 26, the data has increased:
● The number of students and staff in quarantine is increasing
● The number of students and staff testing positive is increasing
● The rising number of staff who are in quarantine, whether from testing positive or from close
contact, is making it difficult, even impossible at some buildings, to operate our schools. We have
exhausted our substitute candidates and no longer have anyone available for coverage in any of
our learning or service areas.
● The case count in Crow Wing County continues to rise.
● Our transportation department has been short drivers and routes since the beginning of the school
year; and continues to be impacted by COVID-19 test results and close contact quarantines.
● Each of our thirteen district buildings has been impacted by positive COVID-19case(s).
For a full list of specific area like athletics, Scheduling, facility use and more, those can be found on the Brainerd Public Schools Website.
