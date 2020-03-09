Moose Population Remains Stable For The Ninth Year In A Row

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After nine years the Minnesota’s moose population remains relatively stable, however reproductive success remains low.

The recent stability is good news, however researchers from the Department of Natural Resources point out that Minnesota moose remain at risk over the long term because the population has declined from an estimated 8,840 animals in 2006 due to low reproductive success. Brainworm and other diseases also continue to cause deaths making it difficult for Minnesota’s moose population to recover.

DNR researchers estimate that the moose population during this winter is around 3,150 animals. Due to the variance of the annual population estimate, this year’s estimate does not suggest a decline from last year’s estimate of 4,180 moose.

The survey provides an estimate rather than a precise number of moose because biologists cannot count every moose across the 6,000-square mile survey area. They survey a portion of the moose range every year to generate the estimate.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the 1854 Treaty Authority contribute funding and personnel for the annual survey. The survey is available on the DNR’s moose management page.

