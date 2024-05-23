Moorhead Softball Defeats Brainerd, Puts Warriors into Elimination Bracket

After a resounding 10-0 victory yesterday in the second round of the Section 8AAAA softball tournament, Brainerd earned their spot in this afternoon’s quarterfinal at home against rival Moorhead.

The 2-seeded Warriors swept the 3-seeded spuds in a doubleheader back in mid-April and were trying to channel that same energy today for a spot in the semifinals. But Moorhead would go on to win 5-3 over Brainerd in eight innings.

The Warriors will now have to fight through the elimination bracket and will host Sartell next Tuesday. They’ll also be hosting Bemidji, who will play their next opponent after beating Sauk Rapids-Rice today. The winner of those two games will meet in that final game in the elimination bracket.