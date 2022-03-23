Lakeland PBS

Moorhead Man Sentenced for Having Firearm in Home After Child Was Shot, Killed

Lakeland News — Mar. 22 2022

A Moorhead man has been sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a loaded firearm in his home after a child was shot and killed with it.

According to court documents, Phillip Neal Jones, Jr. 34, possessed a Walther .40 caliber pistol in his home in Moorhead on March 21st of last year. While Jones was away from the home, a child found the loaded gun under a large snack chip box in the kitchen. The gun went off, hitting and killing a second child.

Reports say that Jones has many prior felony convictions in both Hennepin and Anoka counties and therefore, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammo at any time.

Jones was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Paul A. Magnuson.

