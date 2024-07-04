Moondance Jam Offering Refunds After Dropping National Acts

Refunds are now being offered for this year’s Moondance Jam in Walker after organizers announced Monday that they had dropped all national acts from the lineup.

A letter from Moondance Jam owner Kathy Bieloh says that they were not able to “meet the necessary financial thresholds to produce a festival” with acts originally advertised. These include bands like Creed, Foghat, Kansas, and Blue Öyster Cult.

Bieloh added that it was “not easy” to have to disappoint campers and concertgoers and that legally, she was advised not to publicly respond until they had more information on what they could share.

For ticket holders that choose not to attend, Moondance Jam is offering a full refund for this year’s event. But Bieloh also says that they will hold Camp Moondance on the same dates, July 18-20, with regional talent, multiple vendors, wine and beer tasting, and more.

Those looking for a refund are asked to call Renee at (218) 836-1055 to share their contact information and begin the process for full reimbursement.