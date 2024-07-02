Moondance Jam Cancels All of This Year’s National Acts

Organizers behind northern Minnesota’s biggest rock and roll festival have cancelled all national acts less than three weeks before this year’s event is scheduled to take place.

The popular Moondance Jam has attracted national acts to Walker every summer for more than 30 years. Bands like Journey, Kiss, and Heart, among many others, have performed in front of full audiences in the past.

But this year, all national acts planned for Moondance 33 have been cancelled. Festival owner Kathy Bieloh announced on social media yesterday that national bands scheduled for this year like Creed, Foghat, Kansas, and Blue Öyster Cult have been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances based on the present economic climate”.

Moondance officials listed three options on Facebook for people who have already bought tickets. Those options include:

Using them this year and getting four more general tickets at the gate

Exchanging them either for future events like Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos on August 9th or Moondance Harvest Moon Festival on September 21st

Rolling them over into next year

So far, no options for refunds have been announced.