Moondance Hosting Country and Rock Music Weekends This Summer

Two long-standing Walker area music festivals, Moondance Jammin Country Fest and Moondance Jam, won’t be back this year. But there will still be a country music weekend and a rock music weekend at Moondance this summer.

Moondance Events announced today that Country Music Weekend will be held June 17th and 18th and feature headliners Ashley McBryde on Friday, with Jamey Johnson on Saturday night. Rock Music Weekend is happening July 22nd and 23rd, with Daughtry and Collective Soul co-headlining Friday Night, and Bret Michaels closing out the event on Saturday night.

Moondance has several other events planned for the summer. More information can be found on their website.

