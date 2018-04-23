Monday Morning House Fire Under Investigation In Park Rapids

The occupants of a Park Rapids home are safe after a fire broke out early this morning. It happened at exactly 3:37.

Hubbard County Sherriff’s office received a call of a house fire located on Fish Hook Drive, exactly 3 miles north of Park Rapids. Upon arrival, police found the single story home fully engulfed in flames. The occupants of the residence were safely outside.

The investigation showed that the two occupants were awakened by a noise outside of the residence. When they looked out, they saw flames coming from outside the home. The occupants and their dog were able to safely leave the home. The Park Rapids Fire Department arrived and was able to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the incident remains under investigation by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s office.