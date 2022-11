Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, November 26 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Hosts Patti Page (pictured) and Nick Clooney revisit the golden era of 1950s and early 60s pop. The Four Lads, The Four Aces and others sing their greatest hits. Archival performances from Perry Como and Rosemary Clooney round out this nostalgic special.