Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway Live In Nashville

Saturday, October 14 at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the acoustic guitarist, banjo player and rising star for a dynamic concert with her acclaimed band, filmed in Nashville on February 14, 2023. In 2022, Tuttle released “Crooked Tree”, which earned her Best Album of the Year from the International Folk Music Awards, a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album, and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.