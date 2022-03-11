Moderate Red River Flooding Expected as Spring Thaw Nears

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Moderate flooding is expected along the Red River heading into the spring thaw and that would be a happy medium considering the major drought in 2021.

The weather service says there’s likely to be minor to moderate flooding along the north-flowing river and its tributaries in North Dakota and Minnesota. But it should be manageable in most places, including the flood-prone Fargo area, and it should provide needed moisture for farmers.

Forecasters say there’s plenty of underground storage this season. In addition, it appears the spring weather is setting up for a favorable thaw that can absorb the moisture, especially in the southern basin where there’s more precipitation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today