Mock Car Crash in Park Rapids Encourages Students to Stay Focused on the Road

With events like prom and graduation around the corner for many schools, students may have their minds elsewhere. Schools and organizations like Greater Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are working together to promote safety not only in the classroom, but also behind the wheel.

With sirens blaring and EMS personnel on the scene, students from Park Rapids and the surrounding area bore witness to what might happen during the event of a collision. The main message? To pay attention to the road and not your phone.

The entire scene was staged, with student participants working with actual fire fighters and volunteer EMS personnel. They went step-by-step as to what the safety procedures would be to ensure no further injury is sustained.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, from 2016 to 2020, one in nine crashes were related to distracted driving. 165 deaths resulted from this practice.

The demonstration lasted about 30 minutes. However, EMS may take longer to get to the location of an actual crash due to the geography of northwest Minnesota or the time an accident occurs.

Following the mock crash, a presentation was held. While the demonstration was a simulation, the impact was meaningful.

Minnesota operates under a “hands free” law that states a driver cannot read or send texts, emails, or messages while behind the wheel. It is also illegal to access the internet while doing so. This includes being at a traffic light or stop sign. More information about the law can be found at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website.

