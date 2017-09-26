Mobile Machine Comes To Brainerd High School

The high school, college and local industry workers have come together through Bridges to give students a glimpse into the manufacturing process.

“They live in a community up in Northern Minnesota that is a nice, great community but there is so much out there that they really don’t even known exists,” said Mark Erickson Brainerd High School Applied Technology Teacher.

Local manufacturers gave demonstrations in CNC Machining, the computer behind the machine tools.

The Hass CNC Mill is a smaller version of a manufacturing tool, giving students experience in the real world of manufacturing.

“I find it very interesting how you can start from nothing and create something and make a big difference in the world and for somebody else,” said Tyler Fleischhecker a Brainerd High School Junior.

However today’s project didn’t involve making medical or industrial equipment instead it was something just made for fun.

“I thought the machine was actually going to be a little bit bigger but it was really fun to come and watch it work and make these fun little yo-yos,” said Fleischhecker.

For many of the students in the room today this was an opportunity to explore a possible career choice.

“They kept on mentioning how many jobs there really are out there and it encourages you a little bit because you always want to be able to get a job after you go to college,” said Meryl Tigenoah a Brainerd High School Freshman.

A future to college and beyond right here in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“So rewarding and it makes me so hopeful for the future because I believe out future is bright, we have young talented people,” said Rebecca Best a Bridges Career Academies and Workplace Connection Consultant. “I think manufacturing presents so many opportunities here.”

Opportunities that spark those with interests of math, computer skills and problem solving.

“I’m really glad they actually had this happen here because it was quite a showing of what actually goes on in the field today when it comes to engineering and manufacturing,” Tigenoah said.

“I’m very confident and hopeful that we are going to have a great workforce,” Best said.