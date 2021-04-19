Lakeland PBS

Mobile House Fire In Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 19 2021

On Sunday, April 18 at 12:14 a.m., the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile house fire in Bemidji.

When firefighters arrived at a house on Roosevelt Road SE, they found a fire located in a rear bedroom and hallway. 22 firefighters were on scene for about three hours and were able to enter the house and quickly extinguished the fire.

One individual had to be transported to Sanford Bemidji with a burn injury and the mobile house and contents sustained major damage.

The fire is currently under investigation but is considered accidental in nature. Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bemidji Police Department, and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

Smoke detectors, which were installed in 2019 by the Bemidji Fire Department during it’s “Sound the Alarm Campaign”, alerted the occupants of the fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Mother Who Suffered Serious Burns in Verndale House Fire Out of Burn Unit

“The Price is Right Live” Stage Show Coming to Bemidji

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Reimbursed for Expenses Involving Line 3 Pipeline

In Focus: Oak Hills College Student Becomes Viral TikToker

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.