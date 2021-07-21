Mobile Home Near Bemidji Destroyed in Fire
A mobile home near Bemidji was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.
According to the Bemidji Fire Department, firefighters received a report at 8:20 PM Tuesday of a mobile home on fire at 12741 Loman Road NW in Turtle River Township, northeast of Bemidji.
The structure and contents were a total loss according to the release. A total of 22 firefighters were on the scene for two hours.
The fire is under investigation but is considered an accident in nature, according to the release.
