Mobile Home Near Bemidji Destroyed in Fire

A mobile home near Bemidji was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

According to the Bemidji Fire Department, firefighters received a report at 8:20 PM Tuesday of a mobile home on fire at 12741 Loman Road NW in Turtle River Township, northeast of Bemidji.

The structure and contents were a total loss according to the release. A total of 22 firefighters were on the scene for two hours.

The fire is under investigation but is considered an accident in nature, according to the release.

