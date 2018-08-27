Lakeland PBS
Mobile Home In Turtle Lake Township Destroyed In Sunday Morning Fire

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 27 2018
A mobile home in the turtle lake township has been deemed a complete loss after a fire over the weekend. The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the call Sunday morning, a little after 10:30. The fire was located in the 400 block of Islandview Dr NW.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home completely engulfed in flames. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Firefighters were on the scene for exactly 2 hours. The fire was quickly confined and extinguished. The building and it contents are considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the MN state patrol, Beltrami Electric Cooperative, MN DNR- Forestry and Bemidji Ambulance Services.

Shirelle Moore
