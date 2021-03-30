Mobile Home Fire Reported in Lyons Township

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A mobile home was fully engulfed and approximately three acres of grass and woodland were burning when deputies arrived on the scene according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:25 AM on March 30th, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report a mobile home on fire in Section 24 of Lyons Township.

When Deputies arrived on scene, they found several live power lines that were across the roadway. According to the release, It appeared that the high winds blew a tree over that damaged the power lines and knocked them down.

On top of the mobile home and three acres of grass burning, other pieces of old machinery and equipment were also in flames.

The mobile home along with several other pieces of machinery and equipment were damaged in the fire.

