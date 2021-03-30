Lakeland PBS

Mobile Home Fire Reported in Lyons Township

Nick UrsiniMar. 30 2021

A mobile home was fully engulfed and approximately three acres of grass and woodland were burning when deputies arrived on the scene according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:25 AM on March 30th, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report a mobile home on fire in Section 24 of Lyons Township.

When Deputies arrived on scene, they found several live power lines that were across the roadway. According to the release, It appeared that the high winds blew a tree over that damaged the power lines and knocked them down.

On top of the mobile home and three acres of grass burning, other pieces of old machinery and equipment were also in flames.

The mobile home along with several other pieces of machinery and equipment were damaged in the fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Blackduck Man Facing Arson Charges After Allegedly Setting Apartment Building on Fire

Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday

Over 1,700 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Tri-County Health Care to Break Ground on New Facility in May

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.