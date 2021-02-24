Lakeland PBS

Mobile Home Destroyed in Fire East of Sebeka

Lakeland News — Feb. 23 2021

Firefighters faced tense moments on the scene of a mobile home fire east of Sebeka Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 9 AM, and everyone was out of the home at the time. But when firefighters from Sebeka, Menahga, and Wadena arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. They also learned there was a propane tank located on the north side of the house and several oxygen tanks inside the home.

Emergency workers were able to turn off the propane and extinguish the fire without any incidents or injuries. The home was a complete loss.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

