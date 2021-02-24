Mobile Home Destroyed in Fire East of Sebeka
Firefighters faced tense moments on the scene of a mobile home fire east of Sebeka Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported just before 9 AM, and everyone was out of the home at the time. But when firefighters from Sebeka, Menahga, and Wadena arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. They also learned there was a propane tank located on the north side of the house and several oxygen tanks inside the home.
Emergency workers were able to turn off the propane and extinguish the fire without any incidents or injuries. The home was a complete loss.
