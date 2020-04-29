Mobile DJ in Walker Providing Multiple Services to the Community
With people now out of work and social events stopped due to COVID-19, DJ service Spectrum Entertainment has been put on pause, but owner Ryan Burns has stepped in to raise money for the workers at the Walker Legion by hosting an online DJ party.
In addition, earlier this month, Ryan and his son set up a DJ system inside of their truck and drove around the Walker area playing music for the community to enjoy.
