Mobile DJ in Walker Providing Multiple Services to the Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With people now out of work and social events stopped due to COVID-19, DJ service Spectrum Entertainment has been put on pause, but owner Ryan Burns has stepped in to raise money for the workers at the Walker Legion by hosting an online DJ party.

In addition, earlier this month, Ryan and his son set up a DJ system inside of their truck and drove around the Walker area playing music for the community to enjoy.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today