MNsure Announces Special Enrollment Period

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s state-run health insurance exchange has announced a one-week special enrollment period.

It’s designed to give Minnesotans extra time to take advantage of a new law providing relief from rising health insurance premiums for more than 100,000 shoppers.

The current open enrollment ends on Jan. 31. But MNsure added a one-week special enrollment period that will run from Feb. 1 through Feb. 8.

The new deadline is open to all Minnesotans, but they must buy health insurance through the MNsure website.

MNsure CEO Allison O’Toole says since lawmakers approved the premium relief bill so close to the enrollment deadline, Minnesotans needed more time to benefit from the chance to lower their monthly health insurance bill by 25 percent.

The Legislature approved the bill Thursday, and Gov. Mark Dayton signed it.