The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and with help from a new $250,000 grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the state of Minnesota is implementing a one-year-pilot program called TRACE.

The program, an acronym for Target Responsibility for Alcohol-Connected Emergencies, will look at crashes where law enforcement believe alcohol was a factor in a crash involving a driver younger than 21. Through the program, a special agent will look into where the underage person had been drinking, who provided the alcohol, and who was responsible for letting the minor get behind the wheel while under the influence.

State officials say the goal of the program is to make sure more people stay alive. TRACE coincides with a statewide extra impaired driving enforcement campaign that starts Nov. 25 and runs weekends through New Year’s Eve.

“This campaign is about saving lives and preventing traffic tragedies,” said Mike Hanson, Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety Director, during a Tuesday press event. “We target this time of the year specifically because the roads will be busy with holiday travel, and we know that there’s an increased risk of impaired driving offenses taking place across the state.”

Last year in Minnesota, there were over 1,200 people arrested for DWI between the ages of 15 and 20 years old.