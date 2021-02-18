MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow Voting Opens

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Mn DOT received almost 24,000 creative name suggestions. After combing through the submissions, Mn DOT has put together a list of 50 finalists the public will vote on.

Late in 2020, the Minnesota Department of Transportation asked locals to submit names for the eight snowplow fleets in Minnesota. The number eight represents the eight Mn DOT district. Today, they’ve asking the public to vote on the winners.

The criteria of selecting the finalists was a combination of things; names that were submitted frequently, names that would be easily identifiable and understood by many, names that were unique or creative, and Minnesota-specific names.

Some examples of names are; “Ain’t Snow Stopping Us Now,” “Plow Bunyan,” “Minnesota nICE,” “Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past YA,” and many more.

Voting for the names of the snowplows will be open from February 18th to February 26th. The last votes can be cast up until 5 PM Friday.

