MnDOT Working with Bemidji on Pedestrian Safety with Temporary Island

Motorists may have noticed a temporary median along Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji this summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has worked with the city to place the temporary pedestrian refuge island at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive and 6th Street to potentially solve concerns for pedestrians.

The location was chosen due to its proximity to Library Park and other crosswalks with stop lights. MnDOT is looking at both short-term goals, which include improve safety for pedestrians crossing Highway 197, and long-term plans to hear from the public on what they think of this type of crossing treatment.

MnDOT plans on taking down the median either before winter or even the start of school. The public is asked to take time, test the project, and send their feedback to MnDOT.

