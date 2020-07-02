MnDOT Warns Independence Day Holiday Motorists To Expect Delays During Peak Travel Times
The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns that motorists should plan their Fourth of July travel routes, know where they will encounter work zones or roads closed due to recent heavy rains, and watch for slow or stopped traffic during peak travel times.
While MnDOT will suspend work on most projects during the holiday, many work zones will remain in place with reduced speed limits, temporary narrow lanes, lanes closed or shifted, and detours.
MnDOT outlined the following area’s in Northern Minnesota to plan for delay’s:
- Highway 1 Stony River Bridge west of Isabella – lanes closed; single-lane, signal-controlled bypass
- Highway 23 Deer Creek Bridge and Highway 23 Nemadji Bridge near Holyoke and Pleasant Valley – Lanes closed; single-lane, signal-controlled bypass
- I-35 Lake Avenue Bridge – Lake Avenue closed; detours
- Highway 61 Grand Marais – Single-lane, signal controlled bypasses in town
- Highway 200 near Laporte – detour
- Highway 32 and 59 in Thief River Falls – detour
- Highways 1 and 89 on Red Lake Indian Reservation – closed to non-essential movement
