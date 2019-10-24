Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

MnDOT Urges Motorists And Pedestrians To Use Caution During The Fall

Michael Denny — Oct. 24 2019

https://youtu.be/Xd0j2dRSJrI/youtube]
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging pedestrians and motorists to be extra cautious this Fall as the days become shorter and road conditions worsen.

So far in 2019, motor vehicle crashes have killed 33 pedestrians in Minnesota.

In 2018, 45 pedestrians were killed and current statistics are quickly approaching that number.

Increased collisions have many blaming a lack of sunlight making navigation by people and cars more difficult.

“As we approach the winter months, it gets dark quite early, 4:30-5 o’clock. People are still out moving around, specifically we’ve got Halloween coming up. All of that plays into that too. Get out there, try and wear something reflective,” said Baxter Police Chief, Jim Exsted.

Law enforcement and transportation officials recommend drivers avoid any distracting behavior while behind the wheel and avoid cell phone use.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Michael Denny

By — Michael Denny

Related Posts

Future Region 5 Children’s Museum Location Narrowed To Two Possible Sites

Community Helps Put On Paul Bunyan Land’s “Hidden Hollows” Event

Sanford Children’s Invites Families To ‘Say Boo To The Flu’ On Oct. 30

Two New Restaurant Chains To Open Locations In Baxter

Latest Story

A Male Body Found In Polk County Lake

A 69-year-old man was found dead in Polk County Lake on Wednesday, October 23. According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at
Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Latest Stories

A Male Body Found In Polk County Lake

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

DNR Says Smart Safety Choices May Have Saved Brainerd Area Duck Hunters' Lives

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Bemidji Girls Soccer Gets First-Ever Goal At State Tournament

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Bemidji Volleyball Beats Big Lake In 5 To Advance In Playoffs

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Marinucci Resigns as Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Coach

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.