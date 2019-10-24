MnDOT Urges Motorists And Pedestrians To Use Caution During The Fall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging pedestrians and motorists to be extra cautious this Fall as the days become shorter and road conditions worsen.

So far in 2019, motor vehicle crashes have killed 33 pedestrians in Minnesota.

In 2018, 45 pedestrians were killed and current statistics are quickly approaching that number.

Increased collisions have many blaming a lack of sunlight making navigation by people and cars more difficult.

“As we approach the winter months, it gets dark quite early, 4:30-5 o’clock. People are still out moving around, specifically we’ve got Halloween coming up. All of that plays into that too. Get out there, try and wear something reflective,” said Baxter Police Chief, Jim Exsted.

Law enforcement and transportation officials recommend drivers avoid any distracting behavior while behind the wheel and avoid cell phone use.

