Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

MnDOT Urges Drivers To Be Cautious When Driving Around Snowplows

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 30 2018
Leave a Comment

With the possibility of snow totals forecasts for parts of the state of this weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use extra caution during plowing and snow removal operations. MnDOT snowplows have already been involved in crashes this year.

“Our snowplow operators are seeing inattentive drivers, motorists driving too close to the plow and motorists driving too fast for conditions,” said Todd Stevens, acting state maintenance engineer. “These are the main causes of crashes with snowplows. Our drivers are well trained to drive their plows, but motorists should be patient, stay back from the plow and only pass when it is safe to do so.”

Snowplows travel much slower than the posted speeds because it is most effective for clearing roads. The operator’s ability to see behind them is restricted behind the truck so they must rely on mirrors to see to the rear and side of the truck.

“Their vision is also hampered by the snow clouds created while they plow. So, the safest place you can be is well behind the snowplow and away from the snow cloud it creates,” said Stevens.

Last year in Minnesota, there were 84 crashes involving the public and snowplows. Of that total 58 of them occurred in the Twin Cities metro area.

“The more traffic there is, the higher the risk is of crashes occurring,” said Stevens.

Minnesota law requires drivers to turn on their headlights when it’s snowing or at any other time when weather conditions impair visibility.

Here are some other recommendations for safe driving around snowplows:

  • Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
  • Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
  • Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off the cruise control.
  • Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
  • Don’t drive distracted.

Drivers can check road conditions at 511mn.org.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

MnDOT Releases Updated 10-Year Capital Highway Investment Plan

Public Invited To Hackensack For Highway 371 Construction Open House

Curve Realignment Project Beginning On Highway 2

Lake Mille Lacs Is Designated As State’s Latest Scenic Byway

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Jim Hiller said

I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks Chris! Glad you enjoyed it. Great season for Bemidji.... Read More

Latest Story

Garrison Man Honored With Life Saving Award

John Pufahl of Garrison was honored with a lifesaving award for rescuing three hunters and their dogs from their capsized boat on Camp Lake. The
Posted on Nov. 30 2018

Latest Stories

Garrison Man Honored With Life Saving Award

Posted on Nov. 30 2018

Golden Apple: Brainerd Learning Center Students Design Clothing To Break Stereotypes

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Grand Rapids Area Man Arrested, Allegedly Threatens To Kill Baxter Police Officer

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Crow Wing County To Sell Nearly Two Million Dollars Worth Of Land Next Week

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Brainerd Schools Officially Allow Service Animals

Posted on Nov. 29 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.