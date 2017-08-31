DONATE

MnDOT Urges Caution On Highway Over Labor Day Weekend

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 31 2017
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to use extra caution when hitting the roads this weekend. Even though most road construction will be shut down, there are still highway work zones in place.

Many schools around the state are now in session so drivers are reminded to watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists.

According to a MnDOT press release, “This is our last big weekend of the summer. School starts for most next week,” said Commissioner Charlie Zelle. “Drive safely through the work zones this weekend. Plan ahead, add extra time if needed. We want you to arrive safely and ready to enjoy this final bit of summer.”

Highway projects that may affect the weekend travel:

Twin Cities

  • Interstate 94 between St. Paul and Maplewood – lane closures and ramp closures, expect delays
  • I-94 between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center – lane closures and slow traffic
  • Highway 169 Golden Valley to Edina – detour
  • I-694 between Arden Hills and Vadnais Heights – two lanes in each direction, eastbound lanes separated by concrete median barrier
  • Highway 10 at I-35W – ramp from Highway 10 to northbound I-35W closed
  • I-35W between County Road H and County Road I – ramp closures

Central Minnesota

  • Highway 10 in Elk River – Eastbound single lane near Lake Orono, plan for delays, westbound lanes open
  • Highway 27/Highway 71 in Long Prairie – narrow lanes, no shoulders
  • Highway 65 Cambridge to Anoka County – single lane in each direction, plan for delays
  • Highway 210/Highway 169 north of Aitkin – narrow temporary bypass lanes at creek
  • Highway 371 Nisswa to south Pequot Lakes – single lane in each direction, with access changes, follow signs


Northern Minnesota

  • Highway 1/ Highway 169 Eagles Nest project – lane closures, flaggers
  • Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes – lane closures
  • I-94 Evansville to Garfield – single lane in each direction
  • I-35 over Highway 61 in Carlton County – single lane in each direction
  • Highway 53 relocation project in Virginia – single lane in each direction; Highway 135 – closed, detour
  • Highway 61 in Beaver Bay – single lane traffic in each direction
  • Highway 169, Highway 37 in Hibbing – single lane in each direction
  • Highway 73 in Kettle River – closed, detour
  • Highway 2 Kennedy Bridge between East Grand Forks, Minn., and Grand Forks, N.D. – closed, detour

MnDOT is stressing to be attentive, drive with caution, slowdown in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

