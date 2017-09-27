MnDOT Trains Drivers For Snowplow Operation

The calendar may have just turned to Fall, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation is already looking towards winter.

MnDOT is holding a two-week training session with over 100 people who will be driving snowplows this coming winter.

The intensive training, being held at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, highlights a number of safety measures, plowing techniques, and best practices, all in preparation for the upcoming harsh Minnesota winter.

In total, over 15,000 snowplow operators are used every winter to plow 30,000 miles of state highway and roads in Minnesota.