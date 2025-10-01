Oct 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

MnDOT to Hold Open House on Highway 200 Laporte Construction Project

highway 200 laporte construction roadwork map resize

(Click/tap to enlarge) In 2027, MnDOT plans to resurface and reconstruct Highway 200 from Hubbard County Road 39 in Laporte to Highway 371. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an open house this month to learn about the upcoming Highway 200 Laporte construction project.

In 2027, MnDOT plans to resurface and reconstruct Highway 200 from Hubbard County Road 39 in Laporte to Highway 371. The project also includes sidewalk, curb and gutter, and storm sewer installation in Laporte.

Various centerline culverts will be replaced throughout the project limits. The project also includes turn lanes and shoulder widening in portions of the rural segments.

The open house will run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14 at Lakeport Town Hall in Laporte. There is no formal presentation, so the public may come and go at their convenience. MnDOT says the project team will be available to answer questions and hear feedback.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

