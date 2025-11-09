Nov 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Open House for Park Rapids Highway 34 Corridor Study Set for Nov. 18

highway 34 corridor study park rapids map

A map showing the Highway 34 corridor study area in and around Park Rapids. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host an open house for the Highway 34 corridor study in Park Rapids next week.

The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, November 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Park Rapids City Hall, located at 212 Second Street W.

Project staff will be available to share information, answer questions, and gather public input. There is no formal presentation; attendees may arrive anytime.

The study focuses on Highway 34 between Western Avenue S and east of Hubbard County Road 4. MnDOT says this is separate from the Highway 71 corridor study and will identify longer-term goals and other potential improvements like pedestrian crossing needs.

A resurfacing project on Highway 34 is anticipated in the next seven to 10 years. More information on the corridor study can be found on the MnDOT website.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

edmund fitzgerald ship ap file thumbnail

11-09-2025

Community

‘The Legend Lives On’: Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald Still Resonates 50 Years Later

Terry Brisk sqk

11-07-2025

Crime

Murder of MN Hunter Terry Brisk Remains Unsolved 9 Years On

beltrami county history center exhibit file thumbnail 2

11-07-2025

Community

Redesign of Beltrami County History Center Galleries Coming After Private Grant

luke godzala heidi hovis franz vancura thumbnail

11-07-2025

Education & Government

Candidates Recommended to Fill 7th Judicial District Vacancy in Todd County