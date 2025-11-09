Open House for Park Rapids Highway 34 Corridor Study Set for Nov. 18

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host an open house for the Highway 34 corridor study in Park Rapids next week.

The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, November 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Park Rapids City Hall, located at 212 Second Street W.

Project staff will be available to share information, answer questions, and gather public input. There is no formal presentation; attendees may arrive anytime.

The study focuses on Highway 34 between Western Avenue S and east of Hubbard County Road 4. MnDOT says this is separate from the Highway 71 corridor study and will identify longer-term goals and other potential improvements like pedestrian crossing needs.

A resurfacing project on Highway 34 is anticipated in the next seven to 10 years. More information on the corridor study can be found on the MnDOT website.