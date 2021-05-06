MnDOT Seeks Public Input on Electric Vehicles

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public input on how electric cars fit into Minnesotans’ transportation needs.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will hold six virtual public engagement sessions May 17-26 to learn how electric vehicles fit into the transportation needs of Minnesota communities. Session participants will hear about MnDOT’s plans for electric vehicles and have an opportunity to share ideas about how more Minnesotans can benefit from the technology. All sessions will consider the risks, challenges and opportunities for EVs to create a more equitable transportation system in the region.

“The Minnesota Electric Vehicle Strategic Plan will help the state identify clear action steps to advance electric vehicles,” said Tim Sexton, MnDOT assistant commissioner and chief sustainability officer. “As we move forward, it’s important for us to understand the needs of all Minnesotans, particularly underrepresented communities including low-income, Black, Indigenous and People of Color.”

The sessions, which will include an opportunity for question and answer, will be held on the following dates:

General Sessions – These sessions will review all strategies broadly.

Tuesday, May 18, 5-6:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, May 20, 6:30-8 p.m. CT

Saturday, May 22, 9:30-11 a.m. CT

Topic-Specific Sessions – These sessions will dive deeper into specific categories as noted below. Attending a General Session is not required to attend a Topic-Specific Session.

Monday, May 17, 2-3:30 p.m. CT – EV delivery trucks, semis and buses

Tuesday, May 25, 10-11:30 a.m. CT – EV charging

Wednesday, May 26, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT – EV passenger cars and trucks

Visit http://www.mndot.gov/sustainability/electric-vehicles.html to register for the sessions and to find more information about electric vehicles in Minnesota.

