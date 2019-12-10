Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Seeks Public Input For Intersection Improvement Project In Bemidji

Malaak KhattabDec. 10 2019

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public input for future improvements to the Highway 71 / Ann Street intersection project in Bemidji.

According to a release from MnDOT, the open house will be held on Wednesday, December 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MnDOT headquarters building, 3920 Highway 2 West. The open house will also discuss the other Highway 71 intersections between Highway 197 and Glidden Road / Town Hall Road.

The meeting will begin with a short presentation, then the project team will be available for further discussion.

The intersection improvements are scheduled to be reconstructed in 2022 and MnDOT is currently conducting a study in order to develop a community focused design. Along with public comments, MnDOT will rely on input from a Community Review Panel that will evaluate, develop and prioritize alternatives. The panel consists of 20 stakeholders that represent the businesses, city, county, motorists and residents.

If you have any questions about the project, please contact Joe McKinnon, MnDOT project manager at joseph.mckinnon@state.mn.us

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Village Of Hope Homeless Shelter Hosts Open House In Bemidji

Watermark Art Center in Bemidji to Showcase Gift Gallery Artists

Village of Hope Open House Today In Bemidji

Bemidji Authorities Continue Search For Man Apparently Hit By Train

Latest Stories

BSU Women's Hockey Ties Record With 6th-Straight Win

Posted on Dec. 10 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Falls to Alaska Fairbanks in Series Finale

Posted on Dec. 10 2019

Morgan Powers BSU Men's Basketball to Win Over Dragons

Posted on Dec. 10 2019

MN Court of Appeals Reverses Permit Renewal For MinnTac Iron Mine

Posted on Dec. 10 2019

Viking Land Harley-Davidson in Baxter Donates Motorcycles to CLC

Posted on Dec. 10 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.