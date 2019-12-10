MnDOT Seeks Public Input For Intersection Improvement Project In Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public input for future improvements to the Highway 71 / Ann Street intersection project in Bemidji.

According to a release from MnDOT, the open house will be held on Wednesday, December 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MnDOT headquarters building, 3920 Highway 2 West. The open house will also discuss the other Highway 71 intersections between Highway 197 and Glidden Road / Town Hall Road.

The meeting will begin with a short presentation, then the project team will be available for further discussion.

The intersection improvements are scheduled to be reconstructed in 2022 and MnDOT is currently conducting a study in order to develop a community focused design. Along with public comments, MnDOT will rely on input from a Community Review Panel that will evaluate, develop and prioritize alternatives. The panel consists of 20 stakeholders that represent the businesses, city, county, motorists and residents.

If you have any questions about the project, please contact Joe McKinnon, MnDOT project manager at joseph.mckinnon@state.mn.us

