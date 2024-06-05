Jun 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

MnDOT Seeking Input on Intersections in Central Minnesota

Mndot Intersections Survey Map

Map of intersection study locations. Intersections A, B, C, and D are located near Crosby and Deerwood in Crow Wing County. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to take an online survey and provide feedback on their experiences at several intersections in central Minnesota, including four in Crow Wing County.

MnDOT is conducting studies to better understand needs and issues at intersections in Crow Wing, Benton, and Wright counties. The studies will identify existing conditions and help develop potential future improvements at six intersections, including these four in Crow Wing County:

  • Highway 6 at County Road 11, and Highway 6 at County Road 30 (north of Crosby)
  • Highway 210/Highway 6 at County Road 12 (Deerwood shortcut), and Highway 210 at Highway 6 east junction (Deerwood)

Travelers may provide input through an online survey and interactive map on the project web page here. The survey will close on June 30.

