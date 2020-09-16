MnDOT Reopens Highway 210 West Of Fergus Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For the first time since early May, Highway 210 West of Fergus Falls has been reopened to traffic according to officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).The

The Highway 210 reconstruction project took place just west of Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls to just east of the Otter Tail/Wilkin county line. The project included more than five miles of concrete resurfacing, shoulder widening on the west end of the project, construction of a truck inspection lane, turn lanes and bypass lanes at various intersections, and installation of snow fences and ditching to address blowing and drifting snow concerns. Several local road entrances were also paved, at city cost.

Although the road is open to the public, motorists should remain alert for potential shoulder and lane closures, and watch for slow-moving equipment and crews who will be finishing up various work on the project this fall in accordance with MnDOT’s continued construction plans according to their officials.

Here’s the officials statement from MnDOT to the public on this announcement:

“MnDOT appreciates the public’s patience and commitment to safety this construction season, and wants to thank area residents and businesses for their cooperation during concrete resurfacing.”

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org

