MnDOT Reminds Motorists to Drive Safely in Work Zones Over Holiday Weekend

Mary BalstadJun. 30 2022

With the summer warming up and the 4th of July right around the corner, Minnesota highways will be seeing an increase in traffic this weekend. However, road construction may slow down drivers trying to get to their final destination.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds travelers to expect delays and plan ahead if they are going through these construction areas. Although workers will not be on-site over the holiday weekend, drivers still have to follow the speed limits in work zones as these contain obstacles such as narrow lanes, detours, and slower traffic.

MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator Leslie Seitz reminds motorists to be patient and avoid any distractions that will take their attention away from the road.

There is a $300 fine for anyone caught violating speed limits within work zones. Minnesota also operates under a hands-free law, meaning that it is illegal for drivers to use handheld cell phones while behind the wheel.

Information on any construction zones in Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org.

