DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

MnDot Reminds Drivers To Slow Down On Roads In Winter

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

Winter is here and that’s mean icy, slippery roads for drivers. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has a few tips to keep everyone safe.

First, road salt may not always work in extremely cold temperatures. This means motorists should drive slowly and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination. If you go off the road and get stuck, MnDot says it’s best to call a tow company instead of law enforcement, unless there are injuries.

T.J. Melcher from MnDot says “When we have a large snow storm that comes in like we had last week where there’s a bunch of snow and the winds follow that as well, it can be dangerous to drive. There’s some tools available for motorist to help make good decisions with that. They can go on our website 511Mn.org and for that they can get up to date road conditions that go all across the state so if you’re heading down to the twin cities they’ll let you know if there’s any roads closed.”

Safe winter driving also means being courteous around snowplows. Always stay at least 10 cars lengths behind them.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: BSU Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. With Ceremony

New Technology Helps Twin Sisters See For The First Time

Walker McGuire Set To Open For Lee Brice At The Sanford Center

Sanford Health Partners With Park Place For New Program

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

Police Investigating Body Found In Cass Lake

Cass County police are looking into the death of a juvenile female. The report came in to the Cass County sheriff’s office last Friday, January
Posted on Jan. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Police Investigating Body Found In Cass Lake

Posted on Jan. 16 2018

Minnesota Governor Seeks To Borrow $1.5B For Construction

Posted on Jan. 16 2018

Pawlenty Says No To Senate Bid For Franken's Seat

Posted on Jan. 16 2018

Stolen Property Recovered, Arrest Made

Posted on Jan. 16 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Falls To UMD In Game 2 Of Series

Posted on Jan. 16 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.