MnDot Reminds Drivers To Slow Down On Roads In Winter

Winter is here and that’s mean icy, slippery roads for drivers. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has a few tips to keep everyone safe.

First, road salt may not always work in extremely cold temperatures. This means motorists should drive slowly and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination. If you go off the road and get stuck, MnDot says it’s best to call a tow company instead of law enforcement, unless there are injuries.

T.J. Melcher from MnDot says “When we have a large snow storm that comes in like we had last week where there’s a bunch of snow and the winds follow that as well, it can be dangerous to drive. There’s some tools available for motorist to help make good decisions with that. They can go on our website 511Mn.org and for that they can get up to date road conditions that go all across the state so if you’re heading down to the twin cities they’ll let you know if there’s any roads closed.”

Safe winter driving also means being courteous around snowplows. Always stay at least 10 cars lengths behind them.