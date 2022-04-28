MnDOT Remembers Fallen Workers on Worker Memorial Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is remembering fallen and injured workers. Today is Worker Memorial Day. Governor Tim Walz proclaimed today to be a day of honoring and recognizing transport workers.

Construction and maintenance of Minnesota’s highways and roads are imperative to travelling across the state. However, since 1960, 35 MNDOT workers and 16 contractors have been killed by working on state highways.

MNDOT interim commissioner Nancy Daubenberger says to motorists going through construction zones, “Those workers – and everyone traveling through work zones – deserve to get home safely. Please, slow down and avoid distractions in work zones to help keep our workers—and yourself—safe.”

Minneapolis will light the Interstate 35W Bridge orange to honor those who have died while in working zones.

MNDOT reminds those behind the wheel to practice safe driving practices, especially in areas with road work. Motorists and passengers are often involved in the majority of work zone deaths. Tips for driving through work zones include:

Driving the speed limit. Driving as such will keep speeds consistent and predictable for workers and other motorists.

Do not drive distracted. Driving alert, especially in work zones, is important for the safety of those inside and outside of the vehicle.

Providing workers with enough room so they can complete their work.

Avoid unnecessary lane changes.

Be patient and expect delays, particularly in peak traffic times.

